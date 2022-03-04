iHeartMedia New (IHRT) falls 3.72% to Close at $19.94 on March 4

Today, iHeartMedia Inc - Class A New Inc’s (NASDAQ: IHRT) stock fell $0.77, accounting for a 3.72% decrease. iHeartMedia New opened at $20.36 before trading between $20.74 and $19.89 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw iHeartMedia New’s market cap fall to $2,398,191,896 on 459,538 shares -below their 30-day average of 641,526.

About iHeartMedia Inc - Class A New

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the number one audio company in America based on consumer reach. The Company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including through more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio service, which is available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and other digital products and newsletters. The company uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners, and uses its proprietary SmartAudio suite of data targeting and analytics to provide unique advertising products across all its platforms.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

