IGM (IGMS) falls 4.64% to Close at $16.85 on January 27

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS), a Mountain View, California, company, fell to close at $16.85 Thursday after losing $0.82 (4.64%) on volume of 518,171 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.22 to a low of $16.42 while IGM’s market cap now stands at $438,614,026.

About IGM Biosciences Inc

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

