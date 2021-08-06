IEC Electronics. (IEC) falls 0.94% on Moderate Volume August 5

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares fell 0.94%, or $0.1 per share, to close Thursday at $10.52. After opening the day at $10.65, shares of IEC Electronics. fluctuated between $10.79 and $10.49. 36,993 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 37,830. Thursday's activity brought IEC Electronics.’s market cap to $111,715,667.

IEC Electronics. is headquartered in Newark, New York..

About IEC Electronics Corp.

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ('EMS') to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

