IDT (IDT) Loses 3.85% on May 18

Today IDT Corp. - Class B (NYSE: IDT) is trading 3.85% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:55:20 est, was $26.76. IDT has fallen $1.072 over the previous day’s close.

20,818 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, IDT has a YTD change of 36.98%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About IDT Corp. - Class B

IDT Corporation is a global provider of communications and payment services. IDT is a New York Stock Exchange listed company headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, with a workforce of over 1,000 professionals on six continents. The Company was founded by its Chairman, Howard Jonas, in 1990, and since its inception has been imbued with his spirit of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

