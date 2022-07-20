Identiv (INVE) Gains 6.06% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INVE - Market Data & News Trade

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 6.06% to $12.77 on July 20.

54,186 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 72,813 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 57.21% so far in 2022.

Identiv shares have traded in a range between $10.70 and $29.00 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Identiv Inc

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.'

