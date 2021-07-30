Ideaya Bio (IDYA) falls 1.84% on Moderate Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IDYA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ideaya Biosciences Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: IDYA) stock fell $0.44, accounting for a 1.84% decrease. Ideaya Bio opened at $24.21 before trading between $24.55 and $23.24 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ideaya Bio’s market cap fall to $772,962,880 on 140,278 shares -below their 30-day average of 382,178.

About Ideaya Biosciences Inc

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

