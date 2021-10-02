Ideanomics (IDEX) falls 1.02% on Moderate Volume October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IDEX - Market Data & News Trade

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $1.95 Friday after losing $0.02 (1.02%) on volume of 6,575,519 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.00 to a low of $1.92 while Ideanomics’s market cap now stands at $934,108,469.

About Ideanomics Inc

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries. The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

