Ideal Power (IPWR) Gains 2.61% on March 22

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares are up 2.61%, or $0.23 per share, as on 11:53:48 est today. After Opening the Day at $9.12, 10,409 shares of Ideal Power have been traded today and the stock has traded between $9.12 and $8.42.

This year the company is down 27.03%.

Ideal Power expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ideal Power visit the company profile.

About Ideal Power Inc

Ideal Power is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry.

