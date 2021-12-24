Idacorp, (IDA) falls 0.57% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IDA - Market Data & News Trade

Idacorp, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) shares fell 0.57%, or $0.63 per share, to close Thursday at $109.15. After opening the day at $109.95, shares of Idacorp, fluctuated between $110.25 and $108.78. 128,714 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 209,173. Thursday's activity brought Idacorp,’s market cap to $5,513,873,683.

Idacorp, is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and employs more than 2021 people.

About Idacorp, Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

