Idacorp, (IDA) falls 0.41% for September 23

Today, Idacorp, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: IDA) stock fell $0.43, accounting for a 0.41% decrease. Idacorp, opened at $103.97 before trading between $104.95 and $103.64 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Idacorp,’s market cap fall to $5,238,043,857 on 207,300 shares -below their 30-day average of 214,139.

Idacorp, employs around 2021 people with a head office in Boise, Idaho.

About Idacorp, Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

