ICU Medical, (ICUI) falls 2.60% in Light Trading on January 25

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares fell 2.60%, or $5.54 per share, to close Tuesday at $207.67. After opening the day at $212.58, shares of ICU Medical, fluctuated between $217.02 and $204.50. 137,362 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 139,897. Tuesday's activity brought ICU Medical,’s market cap to $4,410,727,843.

ICU Medical, is headquartered in San Clemente, California..

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

