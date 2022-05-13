Icon (ICLR) Rises 4.02% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICLR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is trading 4.02% up.

The latest price, as of 11:58:45 est, was $215.00. Icon has risen $8.3 in trading today.

194,137 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Icon has a YTD change of 33.25%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Icon Plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

