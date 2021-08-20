Icon (ICLR) gains 2.50% to Close at $246.60 on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICLR - Market Data & News Trade

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares gained 2.50%, or $6.01 per share, to close Thursday at $246.60. After opening the day at $241.14, shares of Icon fluctuated between $247.53 and $240.69. 672,719 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 879,752. Thursday's activity brought Icon’s market cap to $19,626,894,000.

Icon is headquartered in Dublin 18, Dublin..

About Icon Plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

