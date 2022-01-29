iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) drops 12.96% to Close at $3.09 on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICLK - Market Data & News Trade

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped to close at $3.09 Friday after losing $0.46 (12.96%) on volume of 223,861 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.51 to a low of $3.04 while iClick Interactive Asia’s market cap now stands at $261,662,047.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR

Click Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asiaand Europe.

Visit iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years