ICL. (ICL) Gains 3.18% on May 3

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) shares are up 3.18%, or $0.35 per share, as on 12:02:57 est today. Since opening at $11.00, 449,465 shares of ICL. have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $11.38 and $10.85.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 13.96%.

ICL. is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About ICL Group Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

