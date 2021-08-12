Ichor (ICHR) falls 2.34% on Moderate Volume August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICHR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ichor Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock fell $1.08, accounting for a 2.34% decrease. Ichor opened at $46.37 before trading between $46.70 and $44.10 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Ichor’s market cap fall to $1,277,288,009 on 151,547 shares -below their 30-day average of 244,614.

About Ichor Holdings Ltd

It is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers. This vertically-integrated portion of its business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. It is headquartered in Fremont, CA.ichorsystems.com.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

