Icad (ICAD) Gains 6.03% for August 3

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 6.03% to $3.87 on August 3.

106,084 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 79,863 shares.

The company's stock has risen 49.31% so far in 2022.

Icad shares have moved between $2.91 and $15.45 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Icad Inc

iCAD Inc., headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a medical-device manufacturer. iCAD makes cancer detection and radiation therapy devices. iCAD offers computer aided detection and workflow solutions to support detection of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

