IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8

Video source: YouTube, CNBC Television

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) says all US-based employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face unpaid suspension.

The Armonk, New York-based tech giant told workers last week that, as a government contractor, it must comply with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, federal workers and federal contractors, CNBC reported Thursday, citing an internal memo.

An IBM spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the policy will apply to all workers, regardless of where they work or how frequently they go into the office, but that the company will consider medical and religious exemptions.

The spokesperson also added that the decision was prompted by “the continued spread of COVID-19, local clinical conditions around IBM sites and the reality that vaccines are readily available nationwide” and that the company’s “health and safety practices are driven by science.”

As more companies impose coronavirus vaccine mandates, thousands of employees who refuse to get jabbed are being terminated. CBS News noted that employers in the healthcare and aviation industries have already dismissed thousands of workers who declined to get vaccinated.

While IBM’s policy does not call for firing unvaccinated employees, those who refuse to meet the Dec. 8 vaccination deadline will not be paid until after they get their shots, the company said.

Any employees suspended for not getting their shots will still be eligible for IBM’s 401(k) matching program, which the company effects annually on Dec. 15. IBM matches employee contributions up to 6%.

_____

Source: Equities News