IBEX (IBEX) Gains 11.90% on November 10

IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) shares moved 11.90%, or $2.355 per share, as on 11:59:28 est today. Since opening the day at $20.17, 71,133 shares of IBEX have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $22.50 and $19.89.

This year the company is up 53.53%.

IBEX anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-15.

About IBEX Ltd

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

