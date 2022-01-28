IAC InterActiveCorp. - New (IAC) falls 3.06% for January 27

IAC InterActiveCorp. - New (NASDAQ: IAC), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $124.71 Thursday after losing $3.93 (3.06%) on volume of 495,321 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $131.21 to a low of $124.10 while IAC InterActiveCorp. - New’s market cap now stands at $10,447,884,667.

About IAC InterActiveCorp. - New

IAC/InterActiveCorpare is guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC 25 years ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. company will always evolve, but its basic principle of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

