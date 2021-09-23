IAC InterActiveCorp. - New (IAC) falls 0.32% in Active Trading on September 22

Today, IAC InterActiveCorp. - New Inc’s (NASDAQ: IAC) stock fell $0.41, accounting for a 0.32% decrease. IAC InterActiveCorp. - New opened at $131.13 before trading between $132.45 and $128.50 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw IAC InterActiveCorp. - New’s market cap fall to $10,831,165,154 on 420,061 shares -above their 30-day average of 405,714.

About IAC InterActiveCorp. - New

IAC/InterActiveCorpare is guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC 25 years ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. company will always evolve, but its basic principle of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Visit IAC InterActiveCorp. - New's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on IAC InterActiveCorp. - New and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: IAC InterActiveCorp. - New's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia