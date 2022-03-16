IAA (IAA) Climbs 2.26% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IAA - Market Data & News Trade

IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) shares are up 2.26%, or $0.88 per share, as on 12:01:14 est today. After Opening the Day at $39.34, 553,956 shares of IAA have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $40.24 and $38.80.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 22.99%.

IAA is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About IAA Inc

IAA, Inc. is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base - located throughout over 170 countries - and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns.

