i3 Verticals (IIIV) gains 3.75% to Close at $23.24 on February 4

i3 Verticals Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares gained 3.75%, or $0.84 per share, to close Friday at $23.24. After opening the day at $22.32, shares of i3 Verticals fluctuated between $23.37 and $22.15. 140,271 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 188,812. Friday's activity brought i3 Verticals’s market cap to $512,179,923.

i3 Verticals is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee..

About i3 Verticals Inc - Class A

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, public sector and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.3 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

