I-Mab (IMAB) falls 8.19% in Light Trading on September 23

I-Mab - ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell to close at $70.30 Thursday after losing $6.27 (8.19%) on volume of 471,661 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $77.24 to a low of $68.80 while I-Mab’s market cap now stands at $5,410,473,100.

About I-Mab - ADR

I-Mab is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

