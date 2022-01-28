Hywin (HYW) falls 2.47% in Active Trading on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYW - Market Data & News Trade

Hywin Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) fell to close at $5.50 Thursday after losing $0.14 (2.47%) on volume of 57,245 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.94 to a low of $5.50 while Hywin’s market cap now stands at $155,120,000.

Hywin is the third largest third-party wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to CIC. Its primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently its largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. This unit markets and distributes investment products and funds that raise capital both privately and through public offerings.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

