Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Drops in Light Trading for March 24

Today, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - Class A (NYSE:HY) lost $1.05 to close Thursday at $35.49.

The company opened at $37.04 and shares fluctuated between $37.14 and $35.44 with 91,935 shares trading hands.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is averaging 101,080 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 10.30% YTD.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - Class A

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).

