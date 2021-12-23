HyreCar (HYRE) falls 0.62% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYRE - Market Data & News Trade

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares fell 0.62%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.79. After opening the day at $4.78, shares of HyreCar fluctuated between $4.84 and $4.71. 170,966 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 366,830. Wednesday's activity brought HyreCar’s market cap to $103,029,906.

HyreCar is headquartered in Los Angeles, California..

About HyreCar Inc

HyreCar Inc. is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM's that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through its safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

