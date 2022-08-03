Hydrofarm (HYFM) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYFM - Market Data & News Trade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:HYFM) is active in pre-market trading today, August 3, with shares falling 26.61% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 88.44% year-to-date while moving 2.68% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hydrofarm visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:27 est.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

To get more information on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles