Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYMC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ:HYMC) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 4.

Ahead of the market's open, Hycroft Mining stock dropped 3.70% from the previous session’s close.

Hycroft Mining was down $0.14 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hycroft Mining visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:29:13 est.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Class A

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

To get more information on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles