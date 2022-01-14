Hycroft Mining (HYMC) drops 10.25% to Close at $0.44 on January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYMC - Market Data & News Trade

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped to close at $0.44 Thursday after losing $0.0504 (10.25%) on volume of 282,709 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.50 to a low of $0.44 while Hycroft Mining’s market cap now stands at $26,647,258.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Class A

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

