Hyatt Hotels (H) Drops 6.45% on June 13

Hyatt Hotels Corporation - Class A (NYSE: H) shares lost 6.45%, or $5.46 per share, as on 11:57:20 est today. Since opening at $81.93, 348,726 shares of Hyatt Hotels exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $82.85 and $78.09.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 11.70%.

Hyatt Hotels is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation - Class A

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, lease, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®,Miraval®,Grand Hyatt®,Alila®,Andaz®,The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®,Destination®,Hyatt Regency®,Hyatt®,Hyatt Ziva™,Hyatt Zilara™,Thompson Hotels®,Hyatt Centric®,Caption by Hyatt,Joie de Vivre®,Hyatt House®,Hyatt Place®,tommie™,UrCove,andHyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

