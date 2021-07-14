HV Bancorp Inc (HVBC) gains 1.47% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HVBC - Market Data & News Trade

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HVBC) shares gained 1.47%, or $0.3217 per share, to close Tuesday at $22.20. After opening the day at $22.25, shares of HV Bancorp fluctuated between $22.20 and $22.20. 333 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,427. Tuesday's activity brought HV Bancorp’s market cap to $48,297,166.

About HV Bancorp Inc

HV Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, the company primarily serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from its executive office, six full service bank offices and one limited service office. The bank also operates four loan production offices in its geographical footprint.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

