HUYA Inc - ADR (HUYA) gains 0.83% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUYA - Market Data & News Trade

HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) shares gained 0.83%, or $0.13 per share, to close Thursday at $15.81. After opening the day at $15.68, shares of HUYA fluctuated between $16.15 and $15.40. 2,763,648 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,275,255. Thursday's activity brought HUYA’s market cap to $3,724,706,990.

HUYA is headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong..

About HUYA Inc - ADR

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Visit HUYA Inc - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on HUYA Inc - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: HUYA Inc - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer