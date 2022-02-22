Huttig Building Products, (HBP) falls 3.24% in Light Trading on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Huttig Building Products, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: HBP) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 3.24% decrease. Huttig Building Products, opened at $9.40 before trading between $9.48 and $8.92 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Huttig Building Products,’s market cap fall to $253,683,923 on 139,967 shares -below their 30-day average of 152,201.

About Huttig Building Products, Inc.

Huttig, currently in its 136th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

