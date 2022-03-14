Huron Consulting (HURN) Rises 2.50% for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HURN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) traded 2.50% up on March 14 to close at $44.75.

91,852 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 141,782 shares.

Huron Consulting lost 12.51% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Huron Consulting Group Inc

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

