Huron Consulting (HURN) falls 4.90% on Strong Volume January 25

Today, Huron Consulting Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HURN) stock fell $2.32, accounting for a 4.90% decrease. Huron Consulting opened at $47.03 before trading between $47.03 and $44.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Huron Consulting’s market cap fall to $986,291,910 on 113,687 shares -above their 30-day average of 82,644.

Huron Consulting employs around 3750 people with a head office in Chicago, Illinois.

About Huron Consulting Group Inc

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

