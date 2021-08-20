Hurco Companies, (HURC) gains 0.15% on Moderate Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HURC - Market Data & News Trade

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURC) shares gained 0.15%, or $0.05 per share, to close Thursday at $32.69. After opening the day at $32.50, shares of Hurco Companies, fluctuated between $33.18 and $32.50. 8,820 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,349. Thursday's activity brought Hurco Companies,’s market cap to $215,799,962.

Hurco Companies, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and employs more than 2000 people.

About Hurco Companies, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control ('CNC') machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company's brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company's customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan.

Visit Hurco Companies, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Hurco Companies, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Hurco Companies, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All