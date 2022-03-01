Huntsman (HUN) falls 5.59% to Close at $38.18 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Huntsman Corp Inc’s (NYSE: HUN) stock fell $2.26, accounting for a 5.59% decrease. Huntsman opened at $40.47 before trading between $40.65 and $37.69 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Huntsman’s market cap fall to $8,190,609,094 on 3,742,899 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,481,142.

Huntsman employs around 9000 people with a head office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Huntsman Corp

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

