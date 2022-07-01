Humanigen (HGEN) Drops 6.22% on July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) lost 6.22% Friday.

As of 11:59:37 est, Humanigen is currently sitting at $1.68 and dropped $0.11 per share in trading so far.

Humanigen has moved 18.81% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 52.42% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Humanigen Inc

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company's Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms. Lenzilumab, which targets GM-CSF, is in development as a potential biologic therapy to make CAR-T therapy safer and more effective, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers such as CMML and JMML. Ifabotuzumab, which targets the Eph type-A receptor 3 (EphA3), is being explored as a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other deadly cancers, both as naked antibody and as part of an antibody-drug conjugate, as well as a backbone for a novel CAR-T construct, and a bispecific antibody platform.

