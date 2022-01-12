Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) falls 0.64% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HPP - Market Data & News Trade

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) fell to close at $26.48 Tuesday after losing $0.17 (0.64%) on volume of 566,467 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.70 to a low of $26.12 while Hudson Pacific Properties’s market cap now stands at $4,037,630,574.

About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Visit Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021