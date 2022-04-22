Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Down in Active Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HPP - Market Data & News Trade

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 1.25% to $25.20 on April 22.

1,236,574 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,225,596 shares.

The company's stock has moved 4.24% so far in 2022.

Hudson Pacific Properties shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

