Hudson (HDSN) falls 1.23% in Light Trading on January 11

Today, Hudson Technologies, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: HDSN) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 1.23% decrease. Hudson opened at $4.09 before trading between $4.13 and $3.96 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Hudson’s market cap fall to $176,318,689 on 48,395 shares -below their 30-day average of 161,396.

About Hudson Technologies, Inc.

Hudson Technologies is committed to employing its engineering and chemistry know-how to provide their customers with economic solutions that also provide significant environmental benefits to all. Their solutions include, but are not limited to: capturing and recycling refrigerants and other ozone depleting and global warming gases; optimizing energy systems to reduce energy consumption and increase operating efficiency thereby lowering their overall carbon footprint; development and support of best practices to enable equipment operators to lower their footprint on the environment. Their mission is global in scope and their solutions are designed to serve the US as well as other developed nations and developing economies throughout the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

