Hudson Capital (HUSN) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for May 12

Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN) has already risen $0.17 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.52, Hudson Capital has moved 11.18% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 26.92% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Hudson Capital investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:42:15 est.

About Hudson Capital Inc

Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs.

