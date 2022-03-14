Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Drops 11.63% for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) fell $0.98 to close Monday at $7.45.

The company started at $8.40 and shares fluctuated between $8.35 and $7.39 with 2,288,517 shares trading hands.

Hudbay Minerals is averaging 1,608,571 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 16.39% YTD.

Hudbay Minerals is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hudbay is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act.

