HubSpot (HUBS) falls 1.04% on Moderate Volume July 29

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS), a Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $582.89 Thursday after losing $6.13 (1.04%) on volume of 195,292 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $593.54 to a low of $582.42 while HubSpot’s market cap now stands at $27,235,987,573.

About HubSpot Inc

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

