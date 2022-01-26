Hubbell (HUBB) falls 3.59% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUBB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hubbell Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: HUBB) stock fell $6.97, accounting for a 3.59% decrease. Hubbell opened at $190.90 before trading between $191.66 and $185.63 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Hubbell’s market cap fall to $10,189,526,059 on 499,517 shares -above their 30-day average of 310,016.

About Hubbell Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

