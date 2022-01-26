Hub, (HUBG) falls 2.91% to Close at $77.33 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUBG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hub Group, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock fell $2.32, accounting for a 2.91% decrease. Hub, opened at $78.43 before trading between $79.58 and $76.20 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Hub,’s market cap fall to $2,626,746,136 on 168,628 shares -above their 30-day average of 130,485.

About Hub Group, Inc. - Class A

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

