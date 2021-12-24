Huadi Co (HUDI) falls 3.64% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUDI - Market Data & News Trade

Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HUDI) fell to close at $33.35 Thursday after losing $1.26 (3.64%) on volume of 169,334 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $34.00 to a low of $29.60 while Huadi Co’s market cap now stands at $440,720,250.

About Huadi International Group Co Ltd

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and also with a big presence across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

