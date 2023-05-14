Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bull Trading Strategies (Week of 5/8/23)

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
  • 1 min Read
Weekly trading strategies - bull

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of May 8, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
QQQBullPutSpread
DIABullCall
QQQBullCall
TSLABullCall
SPXBullPutSpread
XSPBullPutSpread
XSPBullCallSpread
GOOG BullCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of May 8, 2023

Symbol
QQQ
DIA
SPX
SPY
TSLA
XSP
GOOG
SLV
LLY
GOOGL
