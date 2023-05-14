Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Weekly Bear Trading Strategies (Week of 5/8/23)

Here are the bears’ weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
weekly trading strategies - bear

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of May 8, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearCallSpread
SPYBearPut
QQQBearPut
QQQBearCallSpread
XSPBearCallSpread
UNHBearPut
IWMBearCallSpread
SQBearCallSpread
XOPBearCallSpread
TSLA BearPut

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of May 8, 2023

Symbol
MSFT
AAPL
TSLA
SPY
AMZN
F
TNA
CVX
DIA
NVDA
